Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 12,011 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.14% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.70.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

