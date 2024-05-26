Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,165 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 112.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $238.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.13 and its 200-day moving average is $228.63. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.03 and a 12-month high of $276.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

