Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,132 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $48.10 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $49.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.