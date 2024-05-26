Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.62

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.62 and traded as high as C$14.68. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at C$14.67, with a volume of 283,191 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SIA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.57.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SIA

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.05%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.