SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1,294.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $42.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $43.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.