Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,922,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 705,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,464,000 after purchasing an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 259,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 226,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Insider Transactions at Stewart Information Services

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $64.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 1.17. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $66.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $554.32 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Further Reading

