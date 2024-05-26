S&U (LON:47IE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.80

S&U plc (LON:47IE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.80 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.83). S&U shares last traded at GBX 65 ($0.83), with a volume of 165 shares traded.

S&U Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 63.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.31. The company has a current ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.51.

About S&U

(Get Free Report)

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.