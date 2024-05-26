Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.89

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.89 and traded as high as $32.30. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 149,241 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Summit Midstream Partners Trading Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.32.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $118.87 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Summit Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,033.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James David Johnston sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $66,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $519,759 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

