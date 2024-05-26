Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.55

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and traded as high as $30.76. Swiss Re shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 16,051 shares trading hands.

Swiss Re Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.

Swiss Re Cuts Dividend

Swiss Re Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.31%.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

Featured Articles

