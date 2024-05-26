Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.55

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and traded as high as $30.76. Swiss Re shares last traded at $30.76, with a volume of 16,051 shares trading hands.
Swiss Re Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09.
Swiss Re Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 3.31%.
Swiss Re Company Profile
Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.
Featured Articles
