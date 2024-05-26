Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sysco by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 48.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.11.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

