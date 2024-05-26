Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,371 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,404,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,957,000 after acquiring an additional 217,222 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,489,000 after acquiring an additional 97,604 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,726,000 after acquiring an additional 334,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,789,000 after acquiring an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 77,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $4,503,659.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,358,058.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 658,517 shares of company stock valued at $39,497,196. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.4 %

TMHC opened at $57.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.88. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Featured Articles

