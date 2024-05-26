The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $461.18 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $471.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $425.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

