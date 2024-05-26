Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.51

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.51 and traded as low as C$7.03. Timbercreek Financial shares last traded at C$7.07, with a volume of 101,198 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$8.40 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 145.00, a current ratio of 110.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. The stock has a market cap of C$586.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.15.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 72.79%. The firm had revenue of C$29.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.49 million. On average, analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.7258727 EPS for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.24%.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

