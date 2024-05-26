Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.250-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Titan Machinery Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. Titan Machinery has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $35.88.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $628.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.18 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TITN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

