Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.80

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.59. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 56,693 shares.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$142.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.26 million during the quarter. Touchstone Exploration had a negative net margin of 38.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. On average, analysts expect that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.1189591 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Its primary exploration focus is the Ortoire exploration block and development production on four lease operatorship properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.