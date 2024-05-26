Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,855,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,359,000 after purchasing an additional 172,347 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 262,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,195,000 after purchasing an additional 139,582 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,623,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,765,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.0 %

Toyota Motor stock opened at $216.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.18.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

