Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 365.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,063.3% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 117.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $104,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total transaction of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,467,171 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair raised shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $148.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.42. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $151.73.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

