UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,353,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 186,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of CenterPoint Energy worth $38,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 114,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $94,750,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

