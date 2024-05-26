VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,553,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,198,000 after acquiring an additional 970,943 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after purchasing an additional 371,831 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,620,000 after purchasing an additional 150,444 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,189,000. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 168,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,419,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $244.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $244.56.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

