Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Position Lowered by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 496.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $462,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $127.90 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $105.51 and a 12 month high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

