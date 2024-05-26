Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

VO stock opened at $246.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.21. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

