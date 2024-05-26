XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.46

Shares of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.46 and traded as low as $0.88. XTI Aerospace shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 296,145 shares traded.

XTI Aerospace Stock Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of XTI Aerospace

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XTI Aerospace stock. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:XTIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTI Aerospace accounts for 0.1% of Ursa Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ursa Fund Management LLC owned about 0.22% of XTI Aerospace as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aircraft Company manufactures vertical takeoff airplanes. The company provides TriFan 600, which lifts off vertically. XTI Aircraft Company was formerly known as AVX Aircraft Technologies, Inc and changed its name to XTI Aircraft Company in March 2015. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

