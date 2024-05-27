10,519 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 368.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 276.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

