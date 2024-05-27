1,080 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 671,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,259,000 after purchasing an additional 184,396 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its stake in Ecolab by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 468,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $234.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $236.00.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.56.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

