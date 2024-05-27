10,914 Shares in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Acquired by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 1,180.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,607 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 18.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 202,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OFS Capital by 39.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

OFS stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,862. The stock has a market cap of $132.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.73. OFS Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is -137.37%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

