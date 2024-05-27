10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Holdings Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,803 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $29,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in 10x Genomics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $146,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 320.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 56,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.5% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG stock opened at $22.59 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.80.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,560 shares of company stock valued at $494,210. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

