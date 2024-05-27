11,863 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Acquired by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

MWA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $19.43.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,024 shares of company stock worth $1,207,346 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised Mueller Water Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.