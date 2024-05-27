12,220 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Purchased by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 91.4% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 7.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 290,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 23.7% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 132,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.95.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 14.38%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.42.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

