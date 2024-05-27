1,424 Shares in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on JKHY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $168.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

