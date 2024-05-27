14,339 Shares in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CAE by 85.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CAE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in CAE by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.04.

CAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

