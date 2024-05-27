14,397 Shares in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after acquiring an additional 143,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sotera Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 30,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $11.20 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Sotera Health ( NASDAQ:SHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $248.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Sotera Health from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Sotera Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

