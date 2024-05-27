1,482 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FirstService by 28.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $143.65 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $171.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.31. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

