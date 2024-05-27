14,872 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

THG stock opened at $132.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $138.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. Research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

