14,892 Shares in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Purchased by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in CME Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,676,444 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CME traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.73 and a 1-year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

