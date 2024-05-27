1,687 Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,212,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,325,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 38,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 18,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after buying an additional 114,465 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $53.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

