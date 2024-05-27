1,789 Shares in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Bought by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $121,113,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $81,865,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

DFS opened at $123.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $131.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

