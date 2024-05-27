19,349 Shares in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VITL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.53. 597,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,565. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.79.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $662,604.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,415.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,415.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $2,138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,582,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,119,772.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,694 shares of company stock worth $6,192,348. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VITL. William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

