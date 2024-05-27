20,264 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Bought by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in StoneCo by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STNE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

NASDAQ STNE remained flat at $14.29 during trading hours on Monday. 6,770,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,939. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.39. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

