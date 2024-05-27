2,161 Shares in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 120,585.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,579,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,461 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 14,638.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,061,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after buying an additional 1,054,419 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 5,877.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 413,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,180,000 after buying an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $15,547,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after buying an additional 317,005 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $42.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $45.22.
iShares Global Energy ETF Profile
iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Global Energy ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.