2,967 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $82.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

