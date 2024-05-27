3,531 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,531 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 162.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,670 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Shell by 188.7% in the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,841,000 after purchasing an additional 800,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SHEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.82 on Monday. Shell plc has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $226.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.