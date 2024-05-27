389 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $552,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

SNPS opened at $587.40 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $409.83 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.85, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $558.67 and a 200-day moving average of $547.57.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.