389 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $552,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Synopsys
In related news, Director Marc N. Casper bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total value of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $585.45 per share, for a total transaction of $439,087.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $640.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.18.
About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
