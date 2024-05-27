3,949 Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knife River in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNF stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. Knife River Co. has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $83.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 23.30.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($516.50) EPS. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

