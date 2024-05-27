47,453 Shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Purchased by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 47,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth about $1,772,000. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 8,013 shares of company stock valued at $48,050 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UUUU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. 3,019,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,515. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -93.70 and a beta of 1.59.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

