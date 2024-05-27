52,500 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $907,190,000 after purchasing an additional 173,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $403,032,000 after purchasing an additional 280,959 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $219,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Tapestry by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $195,877,000 after purchasing an additional 597,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 28.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,249,047 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $150,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.90. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.