5,726 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vistra by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $102.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $104.12.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

