5,854 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOCN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.83. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.26.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.