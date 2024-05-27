717 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 646.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 299,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,590,000 after acquiring an additional 259,585 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 279,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 152,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,540,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,475. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

