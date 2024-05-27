7,354 Shares in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the third quarter valued at about $126,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown purchased 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $50,008.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

Trinity Capital stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $14.78. 276,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,935. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $731.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 126.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

