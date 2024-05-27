742 Shares in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Acquired by Team Hewins LLC

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 379.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 29.7% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $255.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.35. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.01, for a total transaction of $3,130,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,010,591.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

